PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.16. 3,372,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.