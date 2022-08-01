PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 173 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $183.96. 48,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

