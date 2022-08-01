Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

