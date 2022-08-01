Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $17.55 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,338 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 177,098 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 665,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,119,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

