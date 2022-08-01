Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.81. 15,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.98.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.