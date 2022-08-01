Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 10,116 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. 67,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.