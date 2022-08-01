Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 17,278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,738,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

