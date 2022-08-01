Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,865 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

