Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,955 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.59. 78,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.