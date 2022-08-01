Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 7,453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 236,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

