Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 159,437 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EWQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.88. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,835. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

