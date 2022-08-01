Pigeoncoin Price Up 16.6% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $216,522.97 and approximately $4,896.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

