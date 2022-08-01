PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Up 57.6% in July

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 200,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 75,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

