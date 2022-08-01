PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Up 57.6% in July

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
PFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 200,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
See Also
