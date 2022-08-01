Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

