Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $497,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

