Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 109,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

