Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

