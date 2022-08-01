Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

