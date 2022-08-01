Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $395,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 187,692 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,356,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.25 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

