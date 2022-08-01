Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,113,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.