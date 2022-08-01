Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $184.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.