Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

