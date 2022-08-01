Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.90. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

