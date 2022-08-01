Piper Sandler Increases Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $26.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Neogen has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

About Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 518,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,264,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.