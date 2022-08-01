Piper Sandler Increases Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $26.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Neogen Stock Performance
NEOG opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Neogen has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Activity at Neogen
In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
See Also
