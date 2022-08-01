Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $109.91 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $109.91 million and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,417,447 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

