PolkaDomain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $170,262.77 and approximately $14.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

