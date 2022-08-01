PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Cap Achieves $8.23 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $242,063.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

