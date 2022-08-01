PolkaWar One Day Volume Reaches $83,467.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $589,087.91 and approximately $83,467.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
