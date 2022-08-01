Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.38-$19.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.78.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ POOL traded up $6.36 on Monday, hitting $364.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,849. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

