Populous (PPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143,403.00

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Populous has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $143,403.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

