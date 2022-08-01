Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,672 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Porch Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 44,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

