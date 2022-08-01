Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 4% Higher

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 5,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,138,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,398,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $5,421,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 623,549 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 194,411 shares during the period. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $85,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

