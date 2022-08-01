PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 27,553 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 5,194,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,327. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PPL by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

