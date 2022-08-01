PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 27,553 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 5,194,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,327. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PPL by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.