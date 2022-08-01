Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

