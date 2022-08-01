Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 164.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $376.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

