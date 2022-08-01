Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

