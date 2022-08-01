Principal Street Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

