Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 308 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

