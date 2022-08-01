Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,848 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

