Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY23 guidance to $5.81-6.04 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.81-$6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.