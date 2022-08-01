Project TXA (TXA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003276 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $457,530.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
