ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 24,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,931,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

