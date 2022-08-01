Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $0.38

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Prosper has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $189,807.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00110055 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019780 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000385 BTC.
Prosper Profile
PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.
