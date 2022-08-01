Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) vs. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Review

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp -1.12% N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp -59.96% -9.33% -1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prudential Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.82 $7.78 million ($0.07) -216.14 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.72 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. It operates a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as nine additional full-service branch offices, including seven in Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.