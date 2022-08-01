Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-$3.55 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.67 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,347,467. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after buying an additional 732,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,290,000 after buying an additional 656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

