Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUM. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €65.62 ($66.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52. Puma has a one year low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.