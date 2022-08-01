Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

QRVO opened at $104.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

