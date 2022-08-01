Qtron Investments LLC Sells 977 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

