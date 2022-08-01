Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

