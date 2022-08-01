Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

